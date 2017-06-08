Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘European Belarus’ Activist: On June 22 We Will Demand To Cancel ‘West 2017’ Military Exercises – Charter 97

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Charter 97

'European Belarus' Activist: On June 22 We Will Demand To Cancel 'West 2017' Military Exercises
Charter 97
The June 22 action in the Kastrychnitskaya Square in Minsk will be held under the slogans “Freedom for Political Prisoners!” and “For Peaceful Belarus!” 0. Activist of the “European Belarus” civil campaign Artsiom Charniak told this to the campaign's
Afreximbank, Belarus sign $150m pact to boost African economyGuardian (blog)
Belarus intends to be part of all integration processes in Shanghai Cooperation OrganizationBelarus News (BelTA)
PresidentTVR

all 32 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.