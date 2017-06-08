‘European Belarus’ Activist: On June 22 We Will Demand To Cancel ‘West 2017’ Military Exercises – Charter 97
|
Charter 97
|
'European Belarus' Activist: On June 22 We Will Demand To Cancel 'West 2017' Military Exercises
Charter 97
The June 22 action in the Kastrychnitskaya Square in Minsk will be held under the slogans “Freedom for Political Prisoners!” and “For Peaceful Belarus!” 0. Activist of the “European Belarus” civil campaign Artsiom Charniak told this to the campaign's …
Afreximbank, Belarus sign $150m pact to boost African economy
Belarus intends to be part of all integration processes in Shanghai Cooperation Organization
President
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!