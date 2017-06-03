Eva Alordiah Confirms She Has Broken up With Fiancé Caeser After 16-Months of Engagement
Nigerian Rapper, Eva Alordiah has finally put an end to her 16-Month-Old Relationship with Anchor/TV presenter beau, Caeser after denying several rumours of break up.
She made the announcement on her personal Instagram account @ievaalordiah today and also indicated that @evaandcaesar will no longer be active..
Eva got engaged to Caesar on the 1st of January, 2016. She was
