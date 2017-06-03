Eva Alordiah confirms Split from Her Fiance

Nigerian rapper Eva Alordiah hass finally confirmed that she is now single, ending her relationship with her fiance, Ceaser. She shared a message on her Instagram page this evening revealing the split happened a day ago and she just want to focus on writing. She wrote: Single Again and not quite sure I was ready for the […]

