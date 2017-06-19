Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Evans Discloses Locations of Three Detention Camps in Lagos

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chukwudi Onwuamadike, aka Evans, on Sunday disclosed to the police three detention camps in Lagos where he held his victims. Two of the detention camps, according to Punch, located in Jakande Estate, Ejigbo, and the New Igando, were visited by the police, while the third, reportedly located in Gowon Estate, Egbeda, could not be visited. Evans […]

The post Evans Discloses Locations of Three Detention Camps in Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.