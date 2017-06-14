Evans: My ‘big’ victims, multi-million naira ransoms

Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike, alias Evans, Nigeria’s most wanted kidnapper who was arrested over the weekend in Lagos has listed some of his victims and the ransoms he collected to set them free in a statement to the Police. Evans was paraded alongside six of his gang members in Abuja on Sunday. Abuja based Daily Trust newspaper published a list of the victims of the kidnap kingpin and the ransoms he collected from their families as contained in a police classified document containing Evan’s confessional statement.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

