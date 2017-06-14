Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Evans: My ‘big’ victims, multi-million naira ransoms

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike, alias Evans,  Nigeria’s most wanted kidnapper who was arrested over the weekend in Lagos has listed some of his victims and the ransoms he collected to set them free in a statement to the Police. Evans was paraded alongside six of his gang members in Abuja on Sunday. Abuja based Daily Trust newspaper published a list of the victims of the kidnap kingpin and the ransoms he collected from their families as contained in a police classified document containing Evan’s confessional statement.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.