Evans takes detectives to Igando, Ejigbo dens

…Says he took good care of his father

…Contracted colon cancer from drug trafficking

By Ifeanyi Okolie

lagos—Notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, who was arrested, recently, by the police for coordinating several high profile kidnappings and armed robberies within Lagos, Anambra and Enugu States, yesterday, led police operatives to two houses in Ejigbo and Igando areas of Lagos state, where he kept some of his victims for months.

This was as he admitted during a chat with Vanguard yesterday that he has not seen his father for a long time but that he took good care of him by buying him two vehicles, which are currently in his village compound and also gave him the sum of N3 million, which he said, his father used to start fish farming and his pig rearing business.

Evans revealed during the visit to his Igando hideout, located at Green Street, that he kept five persons including Chief James Uduji and Francis Umeh at the Igando den. He stated that he vacated the den when people started suspecting his activities in the area.

He further disclosed that he rented the apartment in 2014 stating that he kept Francis Umeh for five months in that apartment before he moved to the other house in Ejigbo.

The kidnap kingpin also took detectives to a bungalow at Orisunmbare by hospital junction in Jakande estate, Lagos where he had another hideout.

The heavy presence of armed policemen who led him to the hideout shocked residents of the area who expressed anger that such a thing was happening around them without their knowledge.

Evans told Vanguard that he used to help his family members a lot including children of his father’s other wives, stating that his father lived a wayward life that made him divorce his mother.

Evans also stated that he contacted Colon Cancer while he was trafficking drugs. He said he used to swallow wraps of cocaine and one of it got burst in his stomach. He revealed that he is a good family man and normally leads his family in prayer because he knew he was a bad person who had done so many terrible things and he wanted God to forgive him through his children’s prayers.

He continued: “My father cannot say that I didn’t take care of him and my other siblings. I took good care of my father even when he didn’t take care of me. My father lived a very wayward life as a person.

‘’He stopped paying my school fees which made drop out of school. He went on to marry a second wife. As if that wasn’t enough, my father took a third wife and he married her as a 70-year-old man.

‘’I was not happy with my father, that was why I don’t go close to him but I made sure I provided all his needs. I bought him a car and a bus. They are in our compound and I also gave him N3 million which he used for his pig and fish farming business.

‘’I know I have done terrible things but I want to be forgiven. I also want to advise other criminals to turn a new leaf. The Nigeria Police is not what it used to be. They are far more advanced than they were. If they could arrest me, there is no criminal they can’t arrest, “he stated.

The post Evans takes detectives to Igando, Ejigbo dens appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

