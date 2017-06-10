Evans the “Richest and Most Notorious Kidnapper” Arrested in Lagos

Billionaire kidnapping kingpin identified as Evans has been arrested in Lagos. The Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by ACP Abba Kyari on Saturday said the Anambra state indigene who is also a billionaire, was arrested at his Magodo residence in Lagos. “IRT headquarters in Abuja is celebrating the arrest of the most […]

