Evans Told Me He Was Into Drug Trafficking, His Mother Supported Him – Father Of Notorious Kidnapper Speaks Up

Following the arrest of his son Chukwudi “Evans” Dumeme Onwuamadike, the father of the arrested billionaire kidnapper, Mr. Stephen Onwuamadike, who revealed how poor he was to newsmen further what transpired between him and his son the last time he saw him.

According to him, the last time he saw his son was in 2008 at which time he advised him to desist from illegal means of acquiring wealth. He further claimed that it was Evans’ mother who misled him and this has been on since he was three-years-old.

In his chat with New Telegraph, Evan’s dad said he used to be very wealthy but Evans’ mother led to his downfall and she left him with nothing. His current wife and her son also accused Evans’ mother of being the person behind Evans’ predicament. They painted Evans as a good and loving son who was only under the influence of his mother.

He said:

“I was devastated when I heard the news through a telephone call; since that call, I had not been able to sleep. I believe in a straight forward and honest life. If I noticed someone is not honest, I run away from the person.

When my business was thriving, I did business with white people. I was one of the early millionaires that emerged from this town until things went wrong courtesy of my first wife in 1985.

She caused me so many problems and eventually caused my financial ruins. In fact, she brought me down to where I am today. I’m suffering and I can barely put food on my table.”

Stephen who lives in his country home at Akammili, Umudim, Nnewi, Anambra State, said that he tried his best to raise Evans by sending him to the best schools around.

“My estranged wife kept interfering in his academics. You won’t believe that my son, Chukwudumeje (Evans) has not visited home since 2008. The last time I saw him was 10 years ago. I asked him the sort of business he was into.

He said he was into drug trafficking. I advised him to desist because it was an illicit business and the law was against it. I told him plainly that it was better to be involved in a legitimate business and wait for God’s blessings. I did good business and it thrived; I was very successful. I have travelled to so many countries of the world in the course of my business,” Stephen said.

He added:

“His mother started manipulating him when he was only three years old; look at where it has got him. I don’t even have his phone number. I’m pleading with the Nigerian authorities to have mercy on him and give him a second chance.

He was misdirected and misled by his mother. I heard about all the millions, and I said to myself, do I have such manner of rich son and the roof over my house is leaking. I now survive by selling pigs.”

Evans’ stepbrother, Chidolie Onwuamadike, said his brother’s ruin was caused by his mother. He noted that if Evans had followed their father’s advice, he wouldn’t have become a criminal.

Chidolie said:

“As brothers, we don’t even interact at all. I don’t have his number and my heart is pained because he is such a loving, nice guy from the little I know of him.”

A tearful Mrs Etty Onwuamadike, Evans’ mother said:

“Chukwudumeje is a nice boy when he lived with me. The only gift I gave him years back was the Holy Bible. I don’t want my son to die. I’m still convinced he will serve God.”

