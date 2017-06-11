Evans: Why I chose to collect ransom in dollars

A suspected kidnap kingpin, popularly known as Evans, who was arrested by police in Lagos on Sunday, said that he chose to collect ransom in dollars to be different from other kidnappers. The suspect, while being paraded at the State’s Police Command in Ikeja, told newsmen that he started the business of kidnapping in 2015, after he left his spare parts business. He claimed that he lost N20 million to customs officers, which made him to leave his trade.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

