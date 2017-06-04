Event planners tasked on global trends

Event managers have been tasked to meet with global trends by projecting Nigeria’s rich culture in event management.

Speaking at the fourth anniversary celebrations of June5ive, a leading event management company, Princess Itunu Oluwa Olugbodi, Chief Executive Officer of the company, said: “ Event planners should emulate us by being more professionally in projecting Nigeria’s rich culture in top notch events that strike the cord in the heart of international observers.”

According to Itunu, “In order to be Africa’s best, we constantly look for ways to serve our clientèle better than the previous ones. Our mission is to help brand organisations and individuals achieve superb and memorable events that are stress-free”.

The post Event planners tasked on global trends appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

