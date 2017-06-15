Everything You Need To Know About The Drunk Sex Scandal On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Happen to be a fan of Bachelor in Paradise?

Well, you might never ever get to watch a new season again.

This comes after claims from contestant Corinne Olympios that she was “in a blackout state when she got sexual” with fellow star DeMario Jackson, reports TMZ.

Olympios spoke out three days after ABC suspended production of the fourth season of the show, in order to investigate alleged misconduct on set.

Calling it her “worst nightmare,” reports Washington Post, Olympios says she “hopes to obtain justice” and has hired Marty Singer, a Hollywood lawyer who represents stars including John Travolta, Scarlett Johansson and Charlie Sheen.

She also blames producers for “not pulling the plug and protecting her”:

Sources close to Corinne tell TMZ she was drunk the entire day of filming when she ended up naked in the swimming pool with DeMario. Although DeMario remembers everything — from “rubbing, touching and fingering” to licking her genitals — she says she remembers nothing. We’re told the day after the swimming pool incident she claims fellow cast members began telling her stories of what went down with DeMario. She says several cast members told her they had voiced concern to people on the production crew that she was in no position to consent to sexual activity, but the crew did not heed their warnings. Production sources insist other cast members did not complain to anyone that Corinne was too drunk to form an intent to have sexual contact with DeMario. Corinne has told her friends she has a boyfriend and wouldn’t have done what she did — especially with cameras rolling — to jeopardize [sic] that relationship.

Why is someone on a show like Bachelor in Paradise if they have a boyfriend?

Yesterday afternoon, Olympios released a statement through her publicist:

I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.

Jackson’s soon followed:

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

While the series was originally scheduled to premiere on August 8, there’s no word on when production will continue – if ever.

E!, which originally broke the story, reported the show is “totally done for this season and possibly forever”, especially after last season’s dismissal of notoriously aggressive contestant Chad Johnson.

Oh, the drama!

