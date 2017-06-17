Pages Navigation Menu

Evia Vs Tasha: Nollywood’s queen of booty bows to Tanzanian booty queen

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

There is a saying that goes that, it is only a person that has not been to the farm of another person’s father that proclaims his father’s as the biggest. This is exactly what holds true recently for Evia Simon, the acclaimed Nollywood queen of booty.

Tasha and Evia Simon

Bootylicious Evia ran into this Tanzanian girl at a nightclub in Abuja and she was simply overawed by the backside this girl, called Tasha has and just couldn’t keep it down as she raised alarm that she’s seeing a butt that her’s is like a baby’s in comparison.

“ When you see your senior you should show some respect. Sexy Tasha from Tanzania. She’s simply getting the guys mad. Tasha please pity them biko. Fun night out,” she posted on her Instagram with some videos of the girl twerking her backside, with some guys falling over themselves to have a feel of it.

When Potpourri asked her, Evia, if truly she surrenders to the girl. Her reply was unequivocal.

“ Yes o, is like mine is still learning beside hers o”

