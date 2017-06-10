Eviction Notice: Arewa Young Lawyers Fault Arewa Youths

bY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Groups under the auspices of Arewa Young Lawyers (AYL) have faulted the quit notice issued to the Igbos resident in the northern region by a coalition of northern youth groups, describing the order as uncalled for.

AYL in a press statement signed by its leader, Abubakar Kurawa (Esq) tagged “We Reject Arewa Youths’ Quit Notice on Biafra”, expressed disappointment with such stands which it said has the tendency of threatening peaceful coexistence.

According to the statement, “we were dazed by the so-called press conference organized by a coalition of northern youth groups that gave Igbos in the north a quit notice of three months.

“We find the so-called “Kaduna Declaration” uncalled for, inciting and against the grain of civilized conduct. It is unfortunate that agitations and counter-agitations over Biafra have made some northern youth groups gullible to taking the path of reactionaries.

“We dissociate ourselves from the Kaduna Declaration because it was done in bad taste and it might have been informed by narrow-minded sentiments.

“We take exception to the use of foul language in expressing opposition to an idea by our southern neighbours.

“We strongly disagree and condemn the press conference by the coalition, which seemed to have unnecessarily overheated the polity.

“We admonish youths in the north to henceforth adopt civility and matured approach to national debates and not promote hate and sentiments.

“We hope the Kaduna incident would serve as an eye-opener for all youth organizations in the north.

