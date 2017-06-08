Eviction Threat: ‎IGP Puts AIGs, CPs On Alert

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim ‎Idris has put the Assistant Generals of Police and Commissioners of Police in the North on alert ahead of the eviction threat given to the Igbos in the North by one Arewa Youth group.

The IGP, who gave the charge at the Force headquarters yesterday, said there is no group of persons that has a right to chase another out of any part of the country and hence, the need to be on the look out for any miscreants, who may try to cause any problem.

IGP Idris further noted that though there are no arrests made yet, the police is working with other security agencies to ensure that the directive of the government of Kaduna state governor I carried out.

Speaking on the kidnapped students in Lagos, the Police boss said the Police have arrested eight persons, who are indirectly linked to the kidnapping but are careful not to risk the lives of the students in trying to rescue them.

He further noted that there are plans to permanently tackle the problem kidnapping on the riverside areas of Lagos state as the Nigeria Police Force‎ will soon deploy gun boats to the rivers.

The IGP further warned against ‎abuse of spy plate numbers, sirens and tinted glass, stating that henceforth, there will be a taskforce tasked with the responsibility of arresting offenders.

While calling for more support for the Police force, the IGP called on state governors to provide facilities for the establishment of mobile police units as was done in Enugu and Anambra recently; noting that such establishment will aid in tackling security issues.

The post Eviction Threat: ‎IGP Puts AIGs, CPs On Alert appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

