Ex Barca stars converge as Valdes weds Cardona

Victor Valdes married his long-term sweetheart Yolanda Cardona in a ceremony in Barcelona on Friday.

The ex-Middlesbrough goalkeeper was joined by an all-star cast of guests, including a number of his former team-mates from his time with Barcelona in Spain.

Visitors to the Santuario de Santa Maria de Montserrat de Pedralbes church included the likes of Xavi, Carles Puyol, Seydou Keita and Samuel Eto’o.

Puyol and Keita took a selfie which the former defender uploaded to his Instagram page on Friday afternoon.

Those players all featured when Barcelona won the treble, with Valdes between the sticks, in 2008-09.

Valdes, who had a brief but difficult spell with Manchester United, was clearly delighted to finally marry Cardona, who is the mother of his three children, Dylan, Kai and Vera.

Eric Abidal was another former team-mate at Barcelona in attendance, while Joan Laporta, previously president of the Nou Camp club, was a guest.

Ex-reserve goalkeeper Jose Manuel Pinto, whose music featured in The Fate of the Furious film, took time out of his busy schedule as a producer to attend.

Valdes is looking for a new club after leaving Middlesbrough following their relegation to the Championship after a single season in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old spent the latter part of the season sidelined after picking up a thumb injury.

