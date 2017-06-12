Pages Navigation Menu

Ex #BBNaija housemate, Bally extends love to people in Kaduna IDP camp (Photos)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Bally continues his work after leaving the house as reached out to people in IDP Camp in Kafanchan, in his home state, Kaduna. Bally distributed bags of rice and other items to them. See more photos below:

Hello. Add your message here.