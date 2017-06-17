Ex-boxer offers tips on grooming talents

He condemned the idea of investing in final training before the competition which was the main reason Nigeria failed to win a medal in the last Olympics. “Nigeria did not win any medal not be- cause we lacked good boxers and coach- es but because the boxers we took to the Olympics were not exposed to competition before they jetted out.”

Recounting the benefits of boxing, he said that in the United Kingdom, govern- ment is pumping money into sports to make the streets safe. The youths could use their energy to box rather than to engage in criminal activities. He pointed out that mike Tyson could have become a criminal but boxing rescued him admonishing that we must not neglect boxing. As to funding, he revealed that in box- ing you do not need massive stadia. He said that 60% of success depends on the individual (boxer) while 40% depends on the coach. In football, he stated, the coach makes the player but in boxing the coach assists the individual.