Ex-Chairman of NCC Board of Commissioners, Ahmed Joda, wins Zik prize 2016

The former Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Alhaji Ahmed Joda last night received the 2016 Zik Prize Award. The event, which recorded an impressively large audience held at the Civic Centre in Lagos. The Zik Prize, organised by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre, is a prestigious […]

Ex-Chairman of NCC Board of Commissioners, Ahmed Joda, wins Zik prize 2016

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

