Ex-college principal commits suicide in Imo over unpaid gratuity

A retired school principal in Imo State, Mr. Stephen Nnadi, has reportedly committed suicide. He reportedly took his life following the failure of government to pay his pensions and gratuity. According to PUNCH, The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Orlu, Most Rev. Bennett Okoro, announced the pensioner’s death in an emotion-laden 85-page presidential address, […]

The post Ex-college principal commits suicide in Imo over unpaid gratuity appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

