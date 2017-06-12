Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-college principal commits suicide in Imo over unpaid gratuity

A retired school principal in Imo State, Mr. Stephen Nnadi, has reportedly committed suicide. He reportedly took his life following the failure of government to pay his pensions and gratuity. According to PUNCH, The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Orlu, Most Rev. Bennett Okoro, announced the pensioner’s death in an emotion-laden 85-page presidential address, […]

