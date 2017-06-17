Ex-Gov. Jang urges Christians to give more to God’s work

Immediate past Governor of Plateau, Jonah Jang has urged Christians to give generously to the work of God in order to attract God’s blessings.

Jang gave this advice in Abuja, while delivering his Goodwill message during the N200 million fund raising for the completion of the International Evangelism Training Centre, Jos.

The fundraising was organised by the New Life for All International, an Evangelical movement. ‎

‎

The former governor said that God does not hesitate to bless those who gave sacrificially.

“One of our problems as Christians is that we do not know the amount of blessings that come from giving to God’s work.

“If you have millions and give little, you are telling God lies and you will one day answer to Him.

‎‎

“Do not begin to tell lies that you gave your widows’ mite, it is better for you not to have given at all,’’ he said.

Jang urged the people present at the event to always do the needful by giving towards the project and also ensure its completion.

‎

Also speaking, Gen. Martins Agwai‎, former Chief of Defence Staff, said Evangelism was very important to the Christian faith.

‎Agwai, who represented Gen. T.Y Danjuma, the Chairman of the Occasion, said that if nobody was sent then the Gospel would not be heard by others.

He, therefore, urged the crowd to give towards the completion of the evangelism training centre‎.

‎

The Guest Speaker, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu in his exhortation ‎entitled: “The Urgency of Missions’’, said one of the reasons evangelism was important in recent times was because of the challenge of fulfilling great commission ‎.

‎Nmadu, the Secretary-General of ECWA Church, said that for us to meet up the urgency of missions, we must put our money where our mouth is and donate generously.

‎

He stressed that at the end of time everyone will give account to God on how he or she used what was given him or her; whether for God’s will or not.

There were musical presentations by Gospel Artistes, Samsong and Bazata International Group; and a Playlet by Mount Zion Ministry. ‎

‎The New Life for All Movement is a non-denomination and non-Political Evangelical Movement, which started in Nigeria 54 years ago by Rev. Gerald Swank.

‎

The Movement had trained many Evangelists, Pastors and had reached millions with the gospel.

The post Ex-Gov. Jang urges Christians to give more to God’s work appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

