Ex-PDP chairman, 25,000 members decamp to APC in Kebbi

The former Kebbi State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Doya and 25,000 other members of the party including key party stalwarts decamped to the APC on Sunday. Gov Atiku Bagudu, APC executives, and hundreds of supporters from the 21 local government areas of the state were on hand to receive the decampees, among whom were Alhaji Isah Muhammad Argungu, the former director general of the campaign organization of former Gov Saidu Dakingari and the 2015 PDP gubernatorial candidate,Gen. Bello Sarkin-Yaki(Rtd).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

