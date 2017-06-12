Ex-Principal commits suicide over unpaid gratuity

It was a sad day for the family of Mr. Stephen Nnadi, who is a retired school principal in Imo State, reportedly committed suicide. The Ex-Principal reportedly took his life following the failure of government to pay his pensions and gratuity. The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Orlu, Most Rev. Bennett Okoro, announced the …

The post Ex-Principal commits suicide over unpaid gratuity appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

