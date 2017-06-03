Ex-Rep, Layi Balogun’s son arraigned over alleged stealing, house breaking in Ibadan

A 25-year-old man, Layi Okikiola Balogun has been arraigned before Magistrate R.A. Richard of Ibadan Magistrate Court sitting in Iyaganku, over alleged house breaking and stealing of N308,000 worth of shoes and 140,000 cash belonging to Mr. Taiwo Adekunle Michael. Layi Okikiola Balogun and his brother who is the landlord of the claimant are children […]

Ex-Rep, Layi Balogun’s son arraigned over alleged stealing, house breaking in Ibadan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

