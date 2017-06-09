Ex-Super Eagles coach Eguavoen dumps Sunshine stars

Austin Eguavoen has become the latest coach to quit his position at a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club after opting to leave Sunshine Stars, supersport.com can report. It is understood that Eguavoen has been miffed with what he terms biased officiating tilting against his team in recent NPFL matches and does not feel he […]

