Exam Ethics International Inaugurates YABATECH Staff, Students as Marshals

Funmi Ogundare

Exam Ethics International, recently, inaugurated 20 academic staff of Yaba College of Technology, who have been trained and accredited exam ethics marshals and would be saddled with the responsibility of actively promoting the implementation of policy of best practices and zero tolerance for examination malpractices in the institution and beyond.

A total of 30 students of the college were also trained and inducted as members of the college’s Exam Ethics Club.

They will also have the responsibility of serving as role models and mentors of Exam Ethics students in the college and mentored by the marshals to work hard to excel in examinations with zero tolerance for malpractice, corruptions and cultism.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Founder of Exam Ethics International, Mr. Ike Onyechere said the move is inline with its new strategy of institutionalising the campaign in the college and ensure that it is will be sustained.

According to him, “we are inaugurating the special marshal students as a vehicle to propagating the campaign, it is also in line with our strategy of getting institutions to be partners of exam ethics.”

He said since its inception in 1996, the body has been able to reduce examination malpractices index, adding that it has been able to sensitise stakeholders and created an army of exam marshals in institutions who have assisted in transforming the attitudes of people in favour of exam ethics compered with before.

“I think it has been a success story since it started . We have hundreds of special marshals in institutions. We did the same for Nigerian Defense Academy, where we inaugurated academic staff and students. People just believe that exam malpractices is the in thing they must do. We have reduce exam malpractice index, which used to be 23 to 24,” Onyechere stressed.

The founder said it has also been able to sensitise people about the dangers of exam malpractice, noting, “today people know that exam malpractice is one of the challenges the education sector is facing and one of the greatest challenges the anti- corruption war is facing. You cannot win anti-corruption war if you don’t win the exam malpractice battle. That is where corruption is at the grassroot. So you must be able to nip it at the bud before you talk about the billions of naira they are hiding. To that extent, we are winning but there is more to be done.

He however expressed concern that there are still some states that sweep the issue of examination malpractices under the carpet while other states’ ministries are making a lot of effort to stem the tide, adding that the body plans to propagate the idea in Adeyemi College of Education in Ondo state.

“They are still working out the modalities. One thing that we have discovered is that we need to be on ground because sometimes this process is a new idea so it has to process institutionalised by the exam ethics marshals.”

In her remarks, the Rector, Dr. Margaret Kudi Ladipo thanked the body for deeming it fit to recognise the college while describing examination malpractices as a cankerworm which if not nipped in the bud could be endemic.

Ladipo who was represented at the programme by the Deputy Rector Admin, Mr. Raheeem Omobayo said the scourge is now very common, adding that even children who are entering into primary schools do not see it as anything new.

“Corruption has eaten deep into our polity, it has become so drastic that something must be done to stamp it out. We must start at the basic level, ” he said.

He expressed regret about the level of cheating in examination hall saying, “ students bring in textbooks and even go to the extent of writing answers on the bodies. This is something we must stamp out.”

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the conferment of Exam Ethics Chief Master Marshal award on the rector of the college, in recognition of outstanding contribution to promotion of ethics, integrity and best practices in education.

