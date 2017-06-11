Excessive alcohol consumption life-threatening, says expert

Prof. Ganiyu Arinola of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, says certain lifestyles including excessive consumption of alcohol may damage the human immune system with high risk of susceptibility to infections and life-threatening conditions such as liver cancer or liver diseases. “Excessive alcohol may damage the immune system because alcohol reduces white blood cells (cells of defence system) and destroys essential nutrients like vitamins needed by the white blood cells to function well.

