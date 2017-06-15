Exchanges Face Cyberattacks as Bitcoin Stays Strong

Most of the cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, have been doing well for some time now. Their increasing value has not only made crypto-investors happy but also presented cryptocurrency exchange and trading platforms as attractive targets to cyberattacks. Few of these platforms have faced sustained attacks during the week, causing temporary disruption of services. According to reports, … Continue reading Exchanges Face Cyberattacks as Bitcoin Stays Strong

The post Exchanges Face Cyberattacks as Bitcoin Stays Strong appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

