Exclusion of SE region from rail project is continuation of marginalisation – Group

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA — MEMBERS of the Umuahia Premier Club have joined the South East Senate Caucus to condemn the exclusion of the South Eastern region from the Federal Government’s rail line project, describing it as continuation of the marginalization of the region.

They have therefore called on Igbo leaders to join hands with South East Senators to oppose this and ensure that the zone was not shortchanged in this arrangement.

Members of the the Club made their position known on the issue during at 2017 Annual General Meeting held in Umuahia.

According to the President of the Club, Chief Nnanna Achiugo, “the club supports the position of the chairman of South East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who opposed the plans to exclude the South East region from rail projects of the Federal Government”.

Achiugo said the plan was “an indication that South Easterners are not included in the affairs of the nation”.

Achiugo also lamented the “militarization of all the roads in the region”, which he said had resulted to loss man hours and economic loss to the region.

He called for expedition of action on the rehabilitation of the ever busy Enugu—Port Harcourt expressway, and the Okigwe–Arondizuogu road, which he regretted “have remained death traps and made life unbearable for the citizenry”.

The Club also frowned on the stringent bail condition given to the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Abuja High Court.

“We call on the Federal Government to be fair to him and remove every form of strenuous conditions as he is not violent like the other pressure groups from other parts of the Country”.

Achiugo wondered why the government allegedly spent millions of US dollars to pay Boko Haram insurgents for the release of 82 Chibok girls even while Nnamdi Kanu would be treated like a common criminal.

The Club also congratulated Gov Okezie Ikpeazu on his victory at Supreme Court and urged his government to partner with them on their planned biannual health week programme.

The post Exclusion of SE region from rail project is continuation of marginalisation – Group appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

