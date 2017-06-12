Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EXCLUSIVE: N2.7bn Severance Payout: How NERC commissioners allegedly plan to loot treasury

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Staff of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has raised fresh alarm over alleged plans by the current and immediate past commissioners to loot the national treasury. A staff, who spoke under anonymity, accused the commissioners of connivance to siphon the federal government allocation to the commission through the payment of severance payouts of about […]

EXCLUSIVE: N2.7bn Severance Payout: How NERC commissioners allegedly plan to loot treasury

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.