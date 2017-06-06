Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Club refund: Governors’ Forum Legal Committee to review N19bn consultancy fee

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Legal Committee of Nigerian Governors’ Forum is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to review remittances described as ‘Consultants fee’ allegedly wired into the Forum’s account from the first tranche of Paris-London Club Loan Refund. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had alleged that the sum of US$86,546,526.65 was diverted from the refund released […]

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Club refund: Governors’ Forum Legal Committee to review N19bn consultancy fee

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.