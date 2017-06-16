Ghanaian Rapper Stonebwoy Marries His Heartthrob, Dr. Louisa Ansong (First Photos/ Videos) – Information Nigeria
Ghanaian Rapper Stonebwoy Marries His Heartthrob, Dr. Louisa Ansong (First Photos/ Videos)
Dancehall artiste Stonebowy and his sweetheart, Dr Louisa Ansong are tying the knot today, Friday, June 16. The ceremony is underway and we have the first photos of the engagement ceremony to emerge. The engagement, took place at Dr Louisa Ansong's …
