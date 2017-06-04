Pages Navigation Menu

Super Eagles To Hit Uyo On Monday For Bafana Clash – Complete Sports Nigeria

Super Eagles To Hit Uyo On Monday For Bafana Clash
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will depart Abuja for Uyo on Monday in preparation for Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The Gernot Rohr-led side arrived in Abuja from …
