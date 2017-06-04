Super Eagles To Hit Uyo On Monday For Bafana Clash – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Super Eagles To Hit Uyo On Monday For Bafana Clash
Complete Sports Nigeria
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will depart Abuja for Uyo on Monday in preparation for Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The Gernot Rohr-led side arrived in Abuja from …
