Executive order cannot work without fixing port access road —- Operator

By Godfrey Bivbere

Managing Director of Bonntex Nigeria Limited, Chief Boniface Okoye, has slammed the Federal Government and the National Assembly for abandoning the port access road that has become non-motorable.

Okoye explained that the situation of the road is so bad that people are dying daily while going or coming back from work.

He said that the deplorable state of the road would make it impossible for the recent directive by the Acting President on 24 hours port operations to be realised. He observed that even if all the cargo clearing processes in the ports were perfect, the roads would still hinder smooth port orations.

He noted that despite the huge sums generated from the ports annually, government has failed to fix the access road over the years until it has become non-motor able. He pointed out that most of the revenue being spent in Abuja by the government is gotten from the port and therefore wondered why they are foot dragging about fixing of the important road.

According to him, “You cannot say that you are a Senator, House of Representative member and then you sit down at Abuja while the ports through which you get your millions that you share is neglected and you cannot talk about it and everyday people are dying.”

He condemned that just concluded strike action by agents and truck drivers noting that it did not achieve it aim. He pointed out that a group of people who were looking for relevance only did it to announce themselves, stressing that if all stakeholders involved in the port business are carried along, the port would be shut for a month until sometime is done about the port access road.

The post Executive order cannot work without fixing port access road —- Operator appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

