Executive Order: FAAN To Consider Delta Airlines’ Manual Luggage Check Request As Carriers, Security Agencies … – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Executive Order: FAAN To Consider Delta Airlines' Manual Luggage Check Request As Carriers, Security Agencies …
SaharaReporters.com
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that it will consider the request by American carrier, Delta Airlines, to manually check some of its passengers going to the US, following the full implementation of the Executive Order …
Executive order: FAAN removes check tables at Lagos Airport
Air Peace may sue FAAN over disruption of operation
Compliance To Executive Order: FAAN Advises Passengers To Arrive Airports On Time
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!