Executive orders: NAMA tasks airspace managers on strict compliance

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has charged Airspace Managers across Nigerian airports to ensure strict and unhindered compliance to the implementation of the Federal Government Executive Orders recently issued by Yemi Osinbajo, the acting President, in their various domains.

Giving this charge in a keynote address at an enlarged management meeting with the nation’s Airspace Managers held in Lagos, Fola Akinkuotu, NAMA managing director, said “we must individually and collectively, in our operational and administrative procedures resolve to make the Executive Orders successful as it gives us the opportunity to correct our shortcomings, perfect the system and also set the template about what excellent service delivery should be.”

Akinkuotu said he was optimistic that acceleration of approvals and permit processes as contained in the Executive Orders would significantly increase revenue, attract investment and boost economic activities in the country.

There will be no room for wilful or deliberate negligence of established procedures, as defaulters must be ready to face appropriate sanctions, he said.

While expressing gratitude to them for their collective effort at ensuring safety of air travel within their various domains, the NAMA boss called for synergy of operations among departments in the agency and even agencies within the sector, as according to him, “it is only when there is unity of purpose, teamwork, harmony and co-operation at all levels that the agency can realise its cardinal vision.”



IFEOMA OKEKE

