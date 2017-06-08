Executive responsive to motions, resolutions – Rep

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Biodun Olasupo (Oyo-APC), says executive arm has been responsive to motions and resolutions passed by the chamber.

He told the Newsmen in Abuja on Thursday that the compliance level, particularly of the Presidency, to resolutions had been impressive contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

Olasupo, who is the Chairman of the Committee on Legislative Compliance, however, said that some government agencies and officials had shown respect for the decisions of the house.

He said that the lawmakers had supported the executive in many ways to refocus the government for the benefit of democracy and development of the country.

“In getting Nigeria back on its foot, the 8th Assembly tried within the law to work with the executive since the executive comes up with economic and governance Bills.

“As lawmakers, we only look at the enabling laws, strengthen them where needed like we did with the ease of doing business law.

“On anti-corruption, we have passed bills that have strengthened its fight under the Buhari government.

“Also in terms of social security scheme, in the last two years, compliance has been impressive.

“It’s only when there are disagreements that you hear, but before that, there are series of adopted motions and resolutions that the executive have complied with.

“With the level of our democracy, we need to shout for our resolutions to be carried out. It’s unfortunate that most times, we threaten ourselves within the law to get things done,” he said.

On the Procurement Act, the lawmaker said that part of the amendments to the Act was to make sure made-in-Nigeria products were consumed in the country.

He explained that contrary to belief that the legislature often adjusted Appropriation Bills, “the Constitution empowers lawmakers to make adjustments to the budget.

“If it was not so, the law would have empowered the President to come up with the estimate of the budget and pass it for implementation.

“Budget is actually a law and it’s only the National Assembly that is empowered to make laws.

“We are empowered by the Constitution to add, subtract or retain the way it is brought and the president is permitted to reject or sign it within 30 days.

“If it is not assented to after 30 days the National Assembly can veto the budget into law.”

Another lawmaker, Rep Lovette Idisi (Delta-PDP), called for patience from Nigerians for the 8th Assembly in terms of constituency projects execution, saying that what was happening was a reflection of prevailing recession.

He expressed hope that the 2017 budget would not only be signed soon but also fully funded so that electoral promises could be met.

“We have influenced projects in the budget concerning our constituencies. It is left for the government of the day to show good cause and assent to it.”

Idisi denied any rift between the legislature and executive as reason for the delay of presidential assent to the Appropriation Bill.

“The reason the budget has not been signed is in the purview of the executive. We have done our job as legislators,” he said.

The post Executive responsive to motions, resolutions – Rep appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

