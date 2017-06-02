Pages Navigation Menu

Executive Secretary at the Clement Isong Foundation

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

The Clement Isong Foundation, is recruiting to fill the position of: Executive Secretary. Interested candidates should possess a good Masters Degree in any of the Social and Management Sciences, with at least 5 years work experience.

