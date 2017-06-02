Expert Calls For Central Portal System To End Union Dues Crisis In Petroleum Sector

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

Expert in the petroleum sector, Mr. Ademoroti Emmanuel has called for establishment of a central portal system which will enable payment of loading and dispatch dues accrued to Unions to be paid into a central portal system for onward distribution to legible Unions and Associations in good time.

According to Mr. Emmanuel, the system will not only check the problems of crises among the leadership of the unions and members, but will also ensure accountability, at the point of revenue collection.

Mr. Emmanuel who is an expert in marketing and distribution of petroleum products, said the crises that has engulfed some plants especially the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, (KRPC) can be attributable to the availability of liquid cash in the hands of dues collectors.

“Recently there was a crisis at the KRPC plan Kaduna that resulted in fatalities and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) leadership tussle has been on for the past three years, all because of controlling dues. This is not limited to KRPC but other loading depots in Calabar, Warri and Port Harcourt are not exempted.

“Therefore this central portal system will not only brings transparency and accountability but will also stop unabated crises rocking the Unions. It will also pave way for the leadership to use the monies for welfare that will benefits members,” he said.

The only way to collect dues according to him is to bring in this technology whereby dues are paid directly in an organized union account through the central portal system.

Investigation reveals that crises that is riddling Unions like; IPMAN, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) and the Oil and Gas Supply Association of Nigeria (OGASON), would have been averted if this system is put in place whereby dues are paid at the point of loading. This will enable remittance to various Unions accounts without necessarily passing through the hands of their leaders.

Other advantages of this system is to discourage forgery and cloning of receipts and stamps by unscrupulous agents; reduce, if not eradicate incidences of agents luring staff of investors into illegal business activities (ie diversion and vandalism); and also instill discipline into the operations of the Unions.

The expert called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of State on Petroleum; Dr. Ibe Kachiku, Chairman House Committee on Petroleum (Downstream); Hon. Joseph Akinlaja and Chairman Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream); Senator Kabiru Marafa, to wedge into this issue in order to have a conducive business environment.

He said now that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has improved on its products procurement by introducing online payment, the Unions should also follow suit.

