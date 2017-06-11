Expert seeks legal framework for Executive Orders – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Expert seeks legal framework for Executive Orders
The Nation Newspaper
Mazi Okechukwu Unegbu, lawyer, arbitrator and stockbroker has impressed on the federal government the need to put proper legal framework in place to make the Executive Orders more effective. Unegbu said this appeal becomes necessary in view of the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!