Expert tasks FG on establishment of national blood transfusion service

Prof. Yetunde Aken’Ova, Head, Department of Haematology, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has urged the Federal Government to establish a national blood transfusion service to encourage voluntary blood donation in Nigeria. Aken’Ova made this charge at the symposium organised by the department to mark this year’s World Blood Day with the theme: “Blood connects us…

The post Expert tasks FG on establishment of national blood transfusion service appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

