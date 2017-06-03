Expert urges students to embrace regular exercise, sleep

A Don at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai has urged students to engage in regular exercise and sleep to boost their physical and mental alertness.

Prof. James Omonu, Head of Human Kinetics and Health Education Department, stated this on Saturday in an interview in Lapai.

“Exercises enhance mental alertness in reading and learning. The more an individual exercises, the more alert the person becomes.

‎

“A student that fails to regularly engage in exercise is limiting himself academically,’’ he said.

Omonu said that regular involvement in activities that keeps a person fit has the tendency to lower cardio vascular diseases and body weight gain.

He also stressed the importance of having enough rest and good sleep for proper human body systems function.

He stated that research had shown that individuals who embraced quality sleep or relaxation were more successful and productive in their endeavours.

‎“Most of the students that do excellently well are students that can strike a balance between reading, quality exercise and a good night sleep,’’ he said.‎

The post Expert urges students to embrace regular exercise, sleep appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

