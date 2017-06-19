Experts hail Akeredolu’s achievements in 100 days

A group of professionals, under the aegis of Ondo State Eminent Group (OSEG), has hailed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) for spreading developing across the state in his administration’s first 100 days in office.

In a statement by a Lagos lawyer, Banji Alabi, OSEG said its position was informed by the governor’s development strides within the period.

The group noted that despite the challenges the administration inherited, especially a crumbled economy, it deserved to be praised for making progress so far.

It said though the state had not recovered, the governor had kept his promise to pay outstanding salaries and touch every sector positively.

The statement said: “OSEG in equally elated that massive infrastructural development is going on across the length and breadth of the state.

“Even in Akure, where flooding has been a major issue, we are happy that drainage channels have been constructed by the administration to tackle the problem.

The post Experts hail Akeredolu’s achievements in 100 days appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

