Exploring the “otherness in fashion, people and culture”: Richard Akuson talks to CNN about “A Nasty Boy”

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Fashion | 0 comments

A Nasty Boy, a new Nigerian fashion publication founded by Richard Akuson, a former fashion journalist at BellaNaija, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan has attracted international attention, receiving its first feature on CNN. A Nasty Boy is described by Richard as a radical agenda-setting Nigerian fashion publication that joyously curates the best of Nigerian fashion and pop culture, catching a whiff […]

