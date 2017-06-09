Explosion kills two children, injures five in Adamawa

The Chairman of Hong Local Government in Adamawa, Alhaji Haliru Lala, has confirmed the death of two children in a blast in Fadaman-Rake Village. Lala said on Friday in Yola that five others were also injured in the incident which occurred late on Thursday evening. He said that some children playing by the roadside were […]

