Expose thieves in your midst, Osinbajo charges churches

ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo has challenged churches to expose and ostracise members whose income do not match their wealth. Speaking yesterday at the Aso Rock Chapel, Abuja, Osinbajo charged Christian leaders to start questioning the wealth of their members. The acting president said Nigeria will not have many of its present problems if only the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

