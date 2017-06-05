ExxonMobil, Taleveras, Ophir win Equatorial Guinea oil blocks

Three major oil firms, including ExxonMobil, Taleveras, and Ophir, yesterday, won oil blocks in Equatorial Guinea.

A major announcement to this effect was made by Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Obiag-Lima, at the African Oil and Gas Conference in Cape Town.

All winners were revealed by Obiag-Lima at a press conference.

In a statement issued last night, ExxonMobil confirmed it had signed its Production Sharing Contract with Equatorial Guinea for oil acreage E.G.-11, thus heading the list of acreage winners in Equatorial Guinea’s latest licensing bidding round.

UK-based Ophir Energy won the block EG 24, whilst Taleveras picked the highly potential EG-07 Oil block and Clonterf Energy landed Block EG-18.

The West African nation’s Ronda 2016 open and competitive bidding round was declared a success by Industry analyst and watchers.

The post ExxonMobil, Taleveras, Ophir win Equatorial Guinea oil blocks appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

