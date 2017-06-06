ExxonMobil, Taleveras, Ophir Win Oil Blocks In Equatorial Guinea

By CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

Three major oil firms, including Exxon Mobil, Taleveras, and Ophir yesterday won Oil Blocks in Equatorial Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Obiag-Lima made the announcement at the African Oil and Gas Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, yesterday.

Exxon Mobil, in a press statement yesterday, confirmed it has signed its Production Sharing Contract, with Equatorial Guinea for Oil acreage E.G.-11, thereby heading the list of acreage winners in Equatorial Guinea’s latest licensing bidding round.

ExxonMobil already operates Zafiro field, the largest oil producing field in Equatorial Guinea, which is the third largest producer of oil in Sub-Saharan Africa.

UK based Ophir Energy won the block EG 24, while Taleveras picked the highly potential EG-07 Oil block and Clonterf Energy landed Block EG-18.

The West African nation’s Ronda 2016 open and competitive bidding round was declared a success by industry analysts and watchers.

The post ExxonMobil, Taleveras, Ophir Win Oil Blocks In Equatorial Guinea appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

