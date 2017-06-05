FAAN 60 per cent ready on FG’s executive order on ease of doing business — MD

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has disclosed that it was 60 per cent ready in the implementation of the Federal Government’s Executive Order on “the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria’’. The Managing Director of FAAN, Mr Saleh Dunoma, disclosed this on Monday while inspecting the level of compliance at the Murtala Muhammed…

The post FAAN 60 per cent ready on FG’s executive order on ease of doing business — MD appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

