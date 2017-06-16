FAAN re-jigs security arrangement at airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Friday effected a new inward and outward security arrangement at the nation’s ports.

This was in line with the recent Executive Order signed by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to sanitize operations at air and sea ports across the country.

In the new arrangement announced by FAAN’s Acting General Manager, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, only the personnel of the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), The Nigerian Customs Services (NCS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), State Security Services (SSS), Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) and Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS) are allowed to interface with passengers at the airports.

Yakubu, in a notice to airlines, passengers and the general public, said only the NIS and the NDLEA “ would now operate at Arrival and Departure halls” while the Customs will operate at the arrival hall only.

Similarly, the SSS and NAQS will operate at the Cargo Terminals only, while the EOD will operate at the baggage hall.

She said all officers must be fully kitted at all times with their name tags conspicuously visible and must remain within the confines of their responsibilities.

The FAAN chief said: “Management advice all affected agencies to ensure strict compliance.”

