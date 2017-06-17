FAAN rejigs security arrangement at airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday effected a new inward and outward security arrangement at the nation’s ports.

This is in line with the recent Executive Order signed by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to sanitize operations at air and sea ports across the country.

Under the new dispensation announced by FAAN’s Acting General Manager, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, only the personnel of the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), Nigerian Customs Services (NCS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), State Security Services (SSS), Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) and Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS) are allowed to interface with passengers at the airports.

Mrs.Yakubu, in a notice to airlines, passengers and the general public, said only the NIS and NDLEA “ will now operate at arrival and departure halls,” while the customs will operate at the arrival hall only.

Similalrly,the SSS and NAQS will operate at the cargo terminals only, while the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) will operate at the baggage hall.

She said all officers must be fully kitted at all times with their name tags conspicuously visible and must remain within the confines of their responsibilities.

She said : “The management advise all affected agencies to ensure strict compliance.”

The post FAAN rejigs security arrangement at airports appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

